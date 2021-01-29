The Committee on Infectious Diseases has recommended that public administration employees continue to work largely from home.

Due to the decline in the number of active cases, it was reported that the Committee will consider recommending that all public sector workers go to work full time on February 1st. But now, media outlets are reporting that the Committee decided against this and will recommend to the Government to continue with the current regime, under which most public institutions have their employees go to work in shifts, with emphasis on working from home.