Public Security Bureau director Saso Tasevski, accompanied by high delegation of Macedonia, paid Tuesday a visit to the Albanian state police today.

Tasevski and the delegation met with the general director of the state police, Gladis Nano and his associates, after holding a tete-a-tete meeting first. They discussed the deepening of the cooperation between both countries in the fight against organized crime, corruption, money laundering and terrorism.

Our cooperation is close, both on operational issues and on other elements of the joint fight against crime, so this meeting will only further strengthen it. In our mission at the head of the police of both countries, we share the same aspirations and goals, such as the uncompromising fight against organized crime and corruption, serious crimes, terrorism and money laundering, which are very important indicators of the countries’ security, Nano said.

Tasevski said that Tuesday’s today clearly demonstrates the excellent relations between “the two police forces of our states and the readiness to continue our bilateral cooperation on operational issues.”