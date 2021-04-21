The promo for an EU funded program that is being broadcast on the MRTV public television and is geared to the young was removed after criticism for promoting LGBT lifestyles. The program featured a debate with several LGBT activists and the announcement in which a man declares “I want to be outside with my boyfriend without being attacked”.

Наречете ме хомофоб…

➡️ АМА што е ова поѓаволите во ударен термин на национална телевизија бе… ❗❗ pic.twitter.com/3nDjKzHQNQ — Шефот (@The_Chief86) April 21, 2021

The promo was shared on Facebook and was quickly flooded with criticism from people concerned about the effect it will have on affecting youths. MRTV removed the promo.