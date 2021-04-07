Pulmonary expert, doctor Angelko Gjorcev (72) passed away today at the Clinic in Nis. He is the father of former MP Vlatko Gjorcev.

Doctor Angelko Gjorcev, did not wake up from a coma he fell into after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in Nis, Serbia recently. The family waited for his condition to improve, but it did not happen.



Gjorcev has an extensive biography. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in Skopje, where he specialized, and then became an assistant in Internal Medicine. He received his PhD in bronchial asthma, for which he was a top medical specialist.

His fields of special interest were Pulmonology and Allergology, Asthma, Endocrinology of the respiratory system.

His specialties and continuing education from congresses, trainings and seminars include those in Ljubljana 1980, Lyon and Paris 1986, Belgrade 1987, Budapest 1998, London 1990, Brussels 1991, Miami, Paris, Vienna 1992, San Francisco, London (England – Royal Brompton Hospital), Jerusalem, Florence, Rotterdam 1993, Nice, Stockholm 1994, Barcelona, Seattle 1995, New Orleans 1996, Berlin, London 1997, Birmingham and Southampton 1998, Madrid 1999, Toronto 2000, Lisbon 2000, Berlin 2001, Naples 2002, Vienna 2003, Paris 2003, Amsterdam 2004, Copenhagen 2005, Munich 2006, Stockholm 2007, Berlin 2008, Barcelona 2008, Vienna 2009, Warsaw 2009, Italy 2010, Bulgaria 2010, Barcelona 2010, London 2010.

He was a member of American Thoracic Society, European Respiratory Society, British Thoracic Society, French Respiratory Society, European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and American Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.