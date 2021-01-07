Alsat, citing sources in the Ministry of Interior, informed that 8 fines of 20 euros have been issued to some of the guests in Artan Grubi’s office. Among them are the leader Ali Ahmeti, the host Grubi, as well as for Bujar Osmani. In the meantime, the competent institutions are working on new fines related to the ban on public grouping of more than 4 people.

Ali Ahmeti’s 62nd birthday and the inauguration of the offices in the new baroque building of 14 million euros, where the headquarters of the new Ministry of Political System will be located, was the occasion for the top DUI leadership to gather two days ago in the building without face masks and without keeping proper distance.

For two days now, the Inspection Council has been investigating the case, and the photo went viral on social networks.