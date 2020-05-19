Qatar delivered a large shipment of aid for Macedonia in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. The cargo plane that landed at the Skopje airport today carried 500.000 ordinary masks, 160.000 medical masks and tens of thousands of goggles, visors, suits and other equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani expressed his gratitude to the acting Ambassador of Qatar to Macedonia Hamad al Mahmood for the donation. The Ambassador said that Macedonia can continue to count on Qatar’s help for the duration of the crisis.