Police units have deployed on the roads toward the city of Debar and the mountainous municipality of Centar Zupa and is preventing the inhabitants from leaving. Debar has the most coronavirus cases so far – five – and a crisis situation was declared there today.

TV21 reports that the police is not allowing people who don’t live in Debar and Centar Zupa to enter the area. Leaving the area is forbidden for all citizens. Local authorities say that they will provide food, medicine, hygiene products and other necessities for the quarantined inhabitants.

Non-residents who found themselves in Debar and Centar Zupa when the quarantine was put in place will be provided accommodation. The citizens are warned that police will conduct patrols to enforce the measures meant to slow down the spread of the virus.

Citizens in the neighboring municipalities of Ohrid, Struga and Kicevo are also warned to strictly follow the measures put forward by the Government.

The Government informed that the military may also be deployed to enforce the quarantine. Also, the two border crossings into Albania, that service the Debar region, are being closed. The Mavrovo ski resort that is on the road from Gostivar to Debar is also closed.