SDSM, together with DUI, through the new plan for primary education, are cutting the number of Macedonian language classes in primary education, prof. Vesna Janevska alarmed.
We remind you of the tragicomic reform of Mila Carovska for primary education, called Concept. Despite the non-acceptance of the Concept by the most relevant institutions and the general teaching public, Minister Jeton Shaqiri persistently decided to implement it. In this regard, SDSM and their coalition partners made a new disastrous move. They quietly and sneakily stick a knife in the back, as befits the traitors who, unfortunately, have always existed in this area throughout history, Janevska said.
At a press conference, she revealed that on July 12, while the people opposed the French proposal and while mass protests continued in the streets, precisely because of the clear consequences for the Macedonian identity, the Minister of Education and Science, DUI staff, adopted a new curriculum for primary education, with which the study of the Macedonian language in the second grade is reduced from 6 to 5 classes per week.
This is just the beginning of the changes, which, according to the Concept, will be introduced in other departments as well, gradually in each next school year. Now it is clear to everyone why such a controversial concept had to be accepted and implemented. The non-national government of SDSM and DUI is making strong efforts to woo Bulgaria and is taking actions that, of course, harm the Macedonians and the Macedonian identity, the professor said.
Comments are closed for this post.