SDSM, together with DUI, through the new plan for primary education, are cutting the number of Macedonian language classes in primary education, prof. Vesna Janevska alarmed.

We remind you of the tragicomic reform of Mila Carovska for primary education, called Concept. Despite the non-acceptance of the Concept by the most relevant institutions and the general teaching public, Minister Jeton Shaqiri persistently decided to implement it. In this regard, SDSM and their coalition partners made a new disastrous move. They quietly and sneakily stick a knife in the back, as befits the traitors who, unfortunately, have always existed in this area throughout history, Janevska said.

At a press conference, she revealed that on July 12, while the people opposed the French proposal and while mass protests continued in the streets, precisely because of the clear consequences for the Macedonian identity, the Minister of Education and Science, DUI staff, adopted a new curriculum for primary education, with which the study of the Macedonian language in the second grade is reduced from 6 to 5 classes per week.