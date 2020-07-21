After Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski decided not to exempt Villa Ruskoska, the trial in the “International Association” case, which is considered a continuation of the “Racket” case, is expected to resume today.

The first defendant Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 also requested Ruskovska’s exemption.

The trial began on July 1. In the International Association case, Bojan Jovanovski is accused of fraud and money laundering, and Jasna Ercegovic and Kristina Blazevska, former MP Frosina Tasevska Remenski are also accused of fraud, while Bojan’s father Mile Jovanovski is accused of money laundering and unauthorized possession and trade in weapons.