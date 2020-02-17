Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec was also recorded entering the Government building, using the back entrance, the court heard today. Previously, during the Racket hearing, the prosecution revealed a tape of Kiceec in the company of the brother of a powerful politician, but refused to comment in more detail about it.

Kiceec was followed, along with other Racket defendants such as Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. his entry to the Government was registered on July 3 and lasted relatively briefly. Public speculation about the actual organizers of the high level racketeering is rife, with the opposition insisting that Janeva, Boki 13 and Kiceec simply did not have the clout to extort millions without direct involvement from top members of the Zaev Government.