Public prosecutors today announced that they are officially filing charges against Deputy Parliament Speaker Frosina Remenski, her friend Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and several other people involved in a charity scam and extortion. The charges are part of the larger Racket scandal, and Boki 13 is suspected of using his links to the ruling SDSM party to get businessman to give him money for valuable real-estate development deals which he presented as charity and even sought public subsidies.

Remenski reacted with outrage today and said that she will push to reform the state prosecutor’s office after their move to charge her, on the day of the resignation of Zoran Zaev as Prime Minister. In a shocking turn of events, Remenski said that she will lay her hope in the incoming Interior Minister appointed by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

We again saw how our institutions are operating. I can only say that this is a hasty decision and proves that even baseless allegations can be used to construct charges. Somebody needs to be held responsible for this and I can freely say that this process will lead to reforms of the OJO office of prosecutors, which failed to answer many of the questions in the public. I expect to have good cooperation with the new Interior Minister, who may show good sense and for some issues that were raised in the recent past, and hopefully we will see that the opposition will operate professionally and in accordance with the law, Remeneski said.

After she was suspected with racketeering, Remenski made a number of statements aimed at her SDSM party, at one point reminding the public that both Zoran Zaev and the soon to be interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski were also close friends with Boki 13. She also lashed out at rival officers in the Interior Ministry who were in a feud with her husband Jovce Remenski. In the next 100 days the Interior Ministry will be led by the VMRO-DPMNE nominated Nake Culev.

Frosina Remenski is the only high level SDSM party official to be charged in the Racket scandal, despite the fact that numerous others, from Zaev on down, were meeting some of the key suspects and were visibly lending their political support to Boki 13’s actions, not to mention their close ties with the now disgraced Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva.