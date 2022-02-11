At the beginning of today’s hearing in the Racket scandal, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 said that he will not give his defense until the court gives him back his prone and allows him to use its contents as evidence. Boki 13 recently leaked some of the messages from the phone, implicating former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in corrupt dealings, and said that he needs the full content to explain the case.

If I give my defense now, it will only be used as an excuse that I testified. I ask the court to give me my hpone back. It will only take me a few days to extract the data that will be presented. I’m not a crook, I was defrauded by people in the political circles, Jovanovski said.

Judge Sofce Gavrilova Efremova responded that the phone was seized as part of a different investigation and that thre is a procedure Boki can use to get it back.