"Racket" trial resumes, Boki13's witnesses to testify Macedonia 20.02.2020 / 9:22

The "Racket" trial resumes. Witnesses from Bojan Jovanovski's defense will testify. His lawyer Saso Dukovski did not want to reveal the persons involved. Next week, Katica Janeva is also scheduled to call witnesses who would speak in her defense.
