During the Racket hearing held today, the court saw the infamous rap video style photograph of disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. While not released to the public, the photograph reportedly shows Janeva posing in front of a table strewn with 500 EUR bills, in a pose compared to something out of Snoop Dogg video.

Janeva was also shown in brief videos, discussing business – apparently the racketeering actions of the group that used her authority to extort money from businessmen. One of the recordings implies Janeva had higher ups, as she’s heard saying “whatever ‘they’ decide, that is what we’ll do”. One photograph shows Janeva at the Night and Day restaurant, which was one of her bases of operations, apparently stuffing an envelope in her bag.

Prosecutors have spent days presenting the lavish lifestyle of Janeva and her main accomplice, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, and described how they spent on luxury designer items. But the sums come nowhere near to accounting for the total extortion, which is estimated at 20 million EUR. Prosecutors are careful not to push for a further investigation, which is widely expected to lead to top level officials of the ruling SDSM party.

Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was mentioned in one exchange, as he reportedly discussed the scandal with Boki 13. Boki asks Zaev for a meeting, and receives a response from Zaev that he looked into the evidence and concluded that what he is doing is racketeering. Zaev supporters in the press jumped on this excerpt of the wealth of exchanged messages to claim that Zaev was innocent in the scandal and warned his friends Boki 13 and Janeva to lay off the extortion. But on the other hand, Zaev continued to push for Janeva’s appointment to be made permanent, with even more unlimited powers to go after businessmen and Zaev’s political opponents, months after he was informed of the racketeering attempts against businessmen such as Jordan Orce Kamcev and allegedly tried to stop the group.

Zaev held a press conference today to push the point that he didn’t know about the actions of his close friends, and when he found out, he asked them to end it.

The Prime Minister should serve as an example about how rule of law should be applied, Zaev lectured the press.

Meanwhile, another of his top associates, the former Secretary General of his SDSM party Aleksandar Kiracovski, was also named during the trial. Intercepted messages show Kiracovski mediating between his friend Boki 13 and a conspiratorial journalist named Zoran Bozinovski, who in the past published some of the wiretaps which Zaev used in his campaign to grab power. Kiracovski was apparently trying to patch up relations between Boki 13 and Bozinovski. Kiracovski was widely rumored in the press as one of the SDSM officials closest to Boki 13, and was questioned by prosecutors who are investigating the case, but so far he hasn’t been charged.