Today at the Racket hearing, the prosecution is set to present the recordings made by businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. It’s expected that these are the tapes already published in the Italian La Verita newspaper, which showed Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec coming to Kamcev’s home, and leaving with a bag stuffed with euros.

The two extorted two million EUR from Kamcev on two occasions, in a scheme that included Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who was persecuting Kamcev with money laundering charges. Kamcev also recorded his phone conversations with Boki 13, which included input from Janeva herself, as well as mentions of top SDSM party politicians who were close to both the racketeers and Kamcev.

This latest hearing comes a day after a new audio tape surfaced, showing that former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was in talks with Boki 13, discussing his business and helping the racketeer. It will be interesting to see if the court will accept Kamcev’s tapes to be used as evidence, given the likely existence of other, still unpublished recordings about this case.