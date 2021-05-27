Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev does not want intermediaries to participate in the Joint Commission on Historical Issues.
We do not need them. Nobody knows our history better than us, reports BGNES.
He added that he had said this many times to President Pendarovski and that everything depended on them, ie on an open and constructive dialogue with Sofia, based on historical arguments.
The commission will work on history, the most important thing is – at a high political level – to take the necessary steps. These steps do not go through other European capitals and from there to put pressure on Bulgaria – in any case. The right step is one, the one in Sofia. Then all the problems will be solved. We must seek a sustainable and irreversible solution, Radev told Bulgarian journalists in the Italian capital.
