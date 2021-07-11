On the day of the early elections in Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev told Zoran Zaev not to expect Bulgarian policy toward Macedonia to change with a change in Government.

Bulgarian policy does not depend on who is in power and what the Parliament will look like. It will depend on the having an open and constructive dialogue between Skopje and Sofia, and on whether Skopje meets the criteria for EU membership, Radev said.

He responded to Zaev’s statement that he hopes for a stable Government in Sofia that will lift the veto against Macedonia.