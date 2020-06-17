Radio DJ Icko dies of the coronavirus aged 48 Macedonia 17.06.2020 / 12:13 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Risto Melovski, better known as DJ Icko, died aged 48 of the coronavirus. Melovski was a well known house DJ, who had worked at the Antenna 5 radio station for the past decade. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin coronaickodj Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.06.2020 Kumanovo crossing: 2.444 people enter Macedonia as the border gradually reopens Macedonia 17.06.2020 After the deadly Ramadan spike, Minister Filipce welcomes the change of tone from the Islamic Community Macedonia 17.06.2020 Macedonia opens border crossings for transit tourists Macedonia News Kumanovo crossing: 2.444 people enter Macedonia as the border gradually reopens Polls show VMRO ahead of SDSM-BESA by about 70.000 votes Zaev and Dimitrov praise the Prespa treaty on the anniversary of its signing Nikola Gruevski congratulates party members on the 30th anniversary of the VMRO-DPMNE founding Grubi: DUI made Zaev Prime Minister to rename Macedonia VMRO-DPMNE celebrates the 30th anniversary of its founding After the deadly Ramadan spike, Minister Filipce welcomes the change of tone from the Islamic Community Macedonia opens border crossings for transit tourists .
Comments are closed for this post.