Raid against a drug gang in Skopje Macedonia 25.03.2021 / 10:45 Police officers have raided the village of Grcec and the area of Gazi Baba in Skopje, in a move against a faction of the Albanian drug mafia. So far over 20 people were arrested, the Interior Ministry informed. The operation is on-going.
