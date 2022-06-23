Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed disappointment from the European Union’s attitude towards the European integration of the region after the end of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels on Thursday, saying Bulgaria is not the only problem but the fact that the EU is tired of enlargement, MIA reports from Tirana.
He said that Macedonia was the main topic, which has been waiting for 17 years for the opening of negotiations and changed its name, which did not lead to any progress.
Bulgaria is not the only problem but the fact that the EU is tired of enlargement. It has become more of an instrument for individual members to stop something. The story of Bulgaria is a disgrace and one country steals the chance for accession negotiations with other members. It turns out that one country imposes something of its own and other members can do nothing about it. We know that Bulgaria is gaining support to destabilize Macedonia, and that leads to discord. We will not wait for Godot. We in the Balkans will not give up and we will continue to work and one day we will become members of the European Union, Rama said.
