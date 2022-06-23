Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed disappointment from the European Union’s attitude towards the European integration of the region after the end of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels on Thursday, saying Bulgaria is not the only problem but the fact that the EU is tired of enlargement, MIA reports from Tirana.

He said that Macedonia was the main topic, which has been waiting for 17 years for the opening of negotiations and changed its name, which did not lead to any progress.