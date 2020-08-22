Rape reported in Ohrid Macedonia 22.08.2020 / 15:03 A 39 year old woman from Ohrid was raped yesterday. The police has identified the attacker, who is being prosecuted. The woman reported physical assault preceding the rape that occurred yesterday evening. attackOhridrape Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.08.2020 Ohrid police still can’t find local DUI party boss Nefi Useini after he pistol whipped a citizen Macedonia 20.08.2020 Ohrid court orders detention for the untouchable DUI party boss Nefi Useini Macedonia 18.08.2020 DUI party boss in Ohrid pistol whipped a citizen in front of his son Macedonia News Ali Ahmeti will appear before the war crimes prosecutors in the Hague in 10 days Healthcare Minister dismayed by lack of social distancing during the Petar Graso concert in Bitola Daily coronavirus death toll spikes to six High school students will protest to demand a combination of online and in-person schooling Ziadin Sela blames DUI of causing the exodus of Albanians from Macedonia Dimitrieska: SDSM needs to answer if the Eurostandard Bank collapse was postponed until politically linked companies withdrew their deposits VMRO branch in Ilinden renounces the Mayor DUI chooses a local Struga official as the next Public Administration Minister .
