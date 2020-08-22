Macedonia

Dimitrieska: SDSM needs to answer if the Eurostandard Bank collapse was postponed until politically linked companies withdrew their deposits

Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska asked whether the ruling SDSM party was deliberately delaying the unravelling of the troubled Eurostandard Bank until political insiders were able to collect their deposits. The bank, owned by oligarch Trifun Kostovski, collapsed last week plunging hundreds of depositors...