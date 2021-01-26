TAV Macedonia and the Zan Mitrev clinic have introduced rapid coronavirus tests at the Skopje airport. The move is meant to assure European Union countries, which are planning to tighten restrictions on arriving passengers.

The clinic provided a testing vehicle where passengers can do a 20 minute test before they take the flight. The tests will be provided four hours before every flight to countries such as Holland, Germany and the United Kingdom, which requires a mandatory negative test before allowing foreign citizens in.