Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available first at the Skopje Health Center. The tests, produced by the company Abbott, have 99.6% accuracy, Health Center Director Viktor Isjanovski said Thursday.
According to him, starting next week, from Monday, the citizens will be able to make an appointment and take rapid tests through the given phone number in the media.
The testing procedure takes 15 to 20 minutes and will take about half an hour at the beginning, but as the teams gain experience that time period we will be reduced to 20 minutes, Dr. Isjanovski told Sitel.
If a person is positive, he added, he will be notified immediately during the day by the Institute of Public Health, which will further conduct an epidemiological survey for the person to be placed into isolation.
If the test comes back negative and there are no symptoms, there is no need for a PCR test, but if the test is negative and the person has COVID symptoms, then it is necessary to perform a PCR test, said Isijanovski, adding that the tests will cost 1000 denars.
