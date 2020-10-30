Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available first at the Skopje Health Center. The tests, produced by the company Abbott, have 99.6% accuracy, Health Center Director Viktor Isjanovski said Thursday.

According to him, starting next week, from Monday, the citizens will be able to make an appointment and take rapid tests through the given phone number in the media.

The testing procedure takes 15 to 20 minutes and will take about half an hour at the beginning, but as the teams gain experience that time period we will be reduced to 20 minutes, Dr. Isjanovski told Sitel.

