Let us not forget that every state administration body, as part of the executive branch, is established for areas that are important for the effective exercise of the rights and duties of citizens and legal entities. Thousands of human lives depend on their work. This is a great responsibility but also an honor, since few of us have the opportunity to write history in their lives. The period when a four-member Macedonian family will have to live on 17,000 denars budget ends. Only with honesty, legality and mutual respect can this be achieved. We can and do have enough resources to succeed!! The motive is huge, and the challenges are ahead of us !, Mizrahi wrote on Facebook.