Dragi Raskovski, Zoran Zaev’s scandalous adviser, spoke with TV24 from Mexico where he is vacationing. Raskovski’s decision to travel across the Atlantic at a time when he is facing calls to resign over his latest corruption scandal, prompted reports that he has decided to flee the country. But Raskovski told the pro-Government TV station that he planned his trip long ago, before the scandal, and assured the public that Mexico is very cheap so it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

My vacation was planned out months ago. I could not have predicted what would happen on the political scene. And prices in hotels in Mexico were never lower. Check it out, you can get 14 days in a 4 star hotel for 350 EUR, Raskovski said.

On top of the corruption scandal, Raskovski, and another of Zaev’s top loyalists, Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, were criticized for heading out to luxury destinations on vacation as the country faces a major new wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Nikolovski is vacationing in Dubai.