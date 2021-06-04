The Court of Appeals accepted Friday the appeal of the defense and release former Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskovski from detention.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the Higher Prosecutor’s Office gave a positive opinion on the offered guarantee of half a million euros from Raskovski, but according to the latest information from the court, the decision to release him from detention was made without taking into account the offered guarantee.

Raskovski has been in detention since April 21 after he was suspected of buying a traffic software worth 80,000 euros, which he developed himself, even though the Ministry of Interior did not need it.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opened another investigation in which Raskovski is suspected of procuring biometric identification equipment for an amount of more than 100,000 euros, which has also never been used.