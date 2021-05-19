Acting in the case against four people over software procurement and works for the needs of the software, the collected evidence showed that three of the suspects had already committed two more crimes, for which a competent public prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption issued a new order for conducting an investigation procedure against three persons, the Prosecutor’s Office informed, adding that the suspects caused damage to the Budget of the Republic of Macedonia in the total amount of 6,623,916.00 denars.

With the order, the Public Prosecutor’s Office proposed the Basic Criminal Court – Skopje to extend the previously determined measures against the suspects.