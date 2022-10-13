Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was informed in detail about the procurement of the traffic software, the former government’s general secretary Dragi Raskovski revealed today. According to him, the Prosecutor’s Office has evidence that refutes their claim that there was no technical reception for the software. He adds that it is not true that the software was procured for the Ministry of the Interior.
He says that there is evidence for what he claims.
After the completion of the evidence procedure by the Prosecutor’s Office, we will confirm it. Then we will proceed with an affirmative approach, with evidence and witnesses from our side, in order not to score a victory, but to reach progress. Progress that will mean not only a fight for justice, but progress that will mean a new way of presenting and conducting
evidentiary procedure by accused persons and let’s finish with the crown – actual presentation of what was procured, Raskovski said today.
