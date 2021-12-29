Following allegations from the State Anti-Corruption Commission that he received a Dodge Viper as a present for his wife, Zaev’s former right hand man Dragi Raskovski posted pictures of the vehicle, insisting that it is a wreck.

Raskovski did not specify how he obtained the vehicle, but in broad terms denies the allegation that he took it as a present from a company in Gostivar, after approving a lucrative real-estate deal that benefited it. Raskovski claims that the luxury muscle car is actually in a very bad condition and the pictures show it lacking tires, the hood and with a stripped paint job.

The Anti-Corruption Commission asked for an investigation into this latest scandal involving Zaev’s former chief of staff. Raskovski is in house arrest over several of the lesser scandals that were revealed in the past several years. The allegations include ordering the purchase of an unnecessary software by the Government from a company he himself created, and taking kick-backs from people he hired in the Government.

The larger scandals, for which he wasn’t charged, went in the millions of euros and included rigging purchases of civilian aviation equipment and mediating in a huge real-estate deal in Tetovo with a dubious businessman in Montenegro.