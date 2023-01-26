The former General Secretary of the Government, Dragi Raskovski, issued a statement in which he says that the prosecutor handling the “Software” case lied and is still lying to the Macedonian public.

The need for sensationalism and the failure to perform the tasks for which they are paid, while causing enormous damage to the reputation of the justice system by not performing their work tasks, some prosecutors and their professional associates wanted to hide it by STAGING criminal law cases, through which wanted to create a perception among the public of inviolability, steadfastness and non-selectivity, and in the background of the same was hidden exactly the opposite, to which was added a sheer ambition by trampling on human dignity to get to the BOSS position, promised by the predecessor.

In order to cause HATE among the public, the main public prosecutor who handles the “Software” case lied and is still lying to the entire Macedonian public.

Therefore, we want to inform you that criminal charges have been filed against the same I.T as public prosecutor and against expert associate O.A. in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption. At the same time, this will not be the last criminal charge, but one of the first. For the same, a complaint has already been submitted to the Council of Public Prosecutors, the Republic Public Prosecutor and the Head of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption. The whole international community will be informed about all this in detail. In order for the public to be objectively informed, we are making available to you one of the documents that the public prosecutor has hidden both from the judges who have decided in all the stages so far, and from the public.

THE PUBLIC WILL YET KNOW ALL THE ACTS, BOTH CRIMINAL AND UNPROFESSIONAL PERFORMED BY THE TWO REPORTED. THE PUBLIC WILL BE FAMILIAR WITH ALL THE DETAILS WHICH WILL CONFIRM THAT BEHIND THIS CASE THERE IS ONLY AN EVIL INTENT, WHICH INTENTION HAS ITS BACKGROUND FROM THE PERSONAL NATURE OF INDIVIDUALS, reads the statement signed by Dragi Raskovski and Daniel Stancev.