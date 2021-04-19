Former Secretary General of the Government, Dragi Raskovski transferred all his property into his minor children name, TV Alsat has learned.

In the period from December 17 last year to January 21 this year, Raskovski transferred his property to his minor children, including an apartment in Skopje of 65 square meters and land of 11 thousand square meters in the Skopje weekend settlement Pobozje at the foot of Skopska Crna Gora, where the Raskovski family is to build an 800-square-meter hacienda.

Earlier, the court ordered house arrest for Raskovski because he had no property in his name.