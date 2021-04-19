The new edition of the “360 degrees” show, which will be broadcast tonight starting at 10 pm on Alsat TV, reveals a new corruption scandal involving the former Secretary General of the Government, Dragi Raskovski.
As “360 degrees” announces, the vehicle used by Raskovski is owned by the company of one of the freelancers whose names the Government kept in secret, and who received fees in the amount of 20 to 50 thousand denars, signed directly by the former Secretary General of the Government, Raskovski .
