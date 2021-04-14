Raskovski’s forced resignation accompanied by an arrogant attack on the public is not taking responsibility, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Dragi Raskovski has many reasons to be held accountable, starting from the Leonardo scandal, through SARHEMS, to the latest scandal with the procurement of the software of the Ministry of Interior, but also for the unreported property, jeep and hacienda.

But if Raskovski and his boss Zoran Zaev think that their resignation will cover millions of scandals, they are wrong.

Zoran Zaev obviously wants to save his associates who are stuck in crime and corruption only with resignations.

That was the case with Doncev and Lidija Dimova, it is the same now with the case of Dragi Raskovski.

These millions of scandals are not covered by resignation, responsibility and court resolution are needed, emphasized VMRO DPMNE.