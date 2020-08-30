Ratka Dimitrova, a member of the first post-independence Parliament, has died aged 80. Dimitrova was a known violinist, educated in Ljubljana and Moscow, the wife of former Education Minister Dimitar Dimitrov and mother of Nikola Dimitrov, currently outgoing Foreign Minister who is nominated as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of EU integration.

The Dimitrov family strongly supported the VMRO-DPMNE party and independence from Yugoslavia until switching its support toward SDSM in the past years, beginning with the 2015 Colored Revolution.