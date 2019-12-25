The Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) sent a clear message at the last celebration. They said in one voice: One mother gave birth to us, her name is Macedonia!
Macedonia
Nikola Dimitrov’s office confirms that he spoke with the Latvian Ambassador, but denies that he knew racketeering was going on
The Foreign Affairs Ministry leapt to the defense of Minister Nikola Dimitrov, after it was revealed that Dimitrov was informed about the racketeering scandal involving special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, but remained silent about it. This allegation was made by a businessman who faced extortion attempts...
Comments are closed for this post.