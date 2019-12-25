Macedonia

Nikola Dimitrov’s office confirms that he spoke with the Latvian Ambassador, but denies that he knew racketeering was going on

The Foreign Affairs Ministry leapt to the defense of Minister Nikola Dimitrov, after it was revealed that Dimitrov was informed about the racketeering scandal involving special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, but remained silent about it. This allegation was made by a businessman who faced extortion attempts...