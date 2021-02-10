The Appeals Court accepted the appeal in the horrific 2018 traffic accident in Skopje, in which a motorcycle driver was killed and his pregnant wife lost her baby. The motorcycle was hit by 61 year old Vasil Corbadziev, who decided to make a u-turn on the busy boulevard.

He hit 32 year old Goce Dimitrievski and his 31 year old wife Natasa. Goce was killed and Natasa suffered a miscarriage. The initial court decision was a mere suspended sentence, which prompted a public campaign by Natasa Dimitreivska, who demanded justice.

She announced the Appeals Court decision today, expressing gratitude to all who supported her. On top of the two years in prison, Corbadziev will be banned from driving for two years.