Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian multidisciplinary commission on historical and educational issues adopted recommendations that refer to improving history textbooks for 6th grade in Macedonia and 5th grade in Bulgaria as well as recommendations for joint honouring of figures of the medieval period – the Saints Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, St. Naum and Tsar Samoil.

These are recommendations that refer to both Macedonian and Bulgarian textbooks, and we are talking about five recommendations that each of the parties should implement, and they refer to the medieval period. In the future, textbook authors should take these recommendations into account. The recommendations address structural inconsistencies and errors in dates and locations, said the chair of the Macedonian team of the Commission Dragi Gjorgiev.

The Government can, but is not obliged to, accept these recommendations from the Joint Commission.