Out of 6,193 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 2,341 new cases were registered and 21 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 308 of the new cases were reinfections, one of which second reinfection.

The Health Ministry added to the report 5 deaths which occurred in January.

Out of the total number of deaths (26), eight people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 259,328 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,266. At the moment, there are 20,856 active cases across the country.