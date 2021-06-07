The Macedonian Red Cross Committee will begin to register homeless persons for vaccines.

According to the institution, a move to register homeless people who want to get the vaccine is already going ahead by Red Cross activists. Most of them have public healthcare insurance, said Skopje Red Cross secretary Suzana Tuneva – Paunovska, and they will be registered through the official website. As for the rest, the Red Cross will undertake the process.

Macedonia currently has almost no vaccines for issuing of first doses. The Healthcare Ministry is hoping that a promised delivery of half a million Sinovac vaccines – often dismissed as less efficient – will arrive in the coming days so that mass vaccination can resume.