The State Election Commission informed the Justice Ministry that four constituencies are beyond the legal limit of the number of voters.

In particular, the sixth constituency has the largest number of registered voters or 8.60% more than the average, and the second constituency has + 5.74%. The third and fourth constituencies have less than the allowed limit, – 7.64% and – 6.36% below the allowed limit. A copy of the SEC’s letter was also sent to the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia.

The Electoral Code’s section referring to the electoral Model, or Article 4, paragraph 7 states: In the Republic of Macedonia, the number of voters may range from minus 5% to plus 5% in relation to the average number of voters in the constituency.