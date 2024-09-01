Public transit in Skopje will operate under a reduced schedule tomorrow, on the crucial first day of school, after private bus companies said that they will only cover one of their designated lines in the morning.

The companies insist that the city owes them for past services, and also demand that Mayor Danela Arsovska agrees to a price increase. Alone, the JSP public transit company can’t cover the enhanced schedule.

Meanwhile, as Arsovska has few allies left in the Council, her request for funds for purchase of new buses and for the planned idea for rapid bus transit, was rejected.