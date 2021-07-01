The international community recognizes the significant progress Macedonia has made. Much remains to be done and the opening of negotiations with the European Union is the beginning of the process that requires further commitment, US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said at the opening of the Road to Prespa conference as part of the first international conference of the Prespa Forum Dialogue.

He underlined that the US is with Macedonia as an ally and a friend.

The United States, President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, we are convinced that Macedonia can and will take the necessary steps such as continuing reforms, strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption, increasing transparency to guarantee a more prosperous future for its citizens, as well as strengthening the stability of the region. The United States remains committed and is part of this region and will continue to be with you, as President Biden himself said as an ally and friend, Reeker said.

He assessed that the Prespa Agreement required great diplomatic courage of the leaders of Macedonia and Greece and set the standards for the rest of the region as a peaceful solution to major conflicts through dialogue.