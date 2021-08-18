Macedonia is one of the few countries in the region that has generously accepted to take in refugees from Afghanistan. So far, the number is 450 refugees and it is expected to increase.

Their arrival coincides with the beginning of the census in Macedonia, which kicks off on September 5.

According to the Census Law, the refugees from Afghanistan will also be counted. Article 6 of the Law is clear and it says that “foreign nationals residing in Macedonia with a residence permit and stateless persons who are present in the country at the time of the census will be included.”

450 refugees will be accommodated in hotels and motels which will be their temporary residences and the census takers will be obliged to go to them and register them.