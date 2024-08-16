Let’s not allow our neighbours to show their muscles with us, I don’t accept explanations in front of anyone,” Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated regarding the Ramadani case. He was responding to a request from official Belgrade for an explanation of how Blerim Ramadani was able to evade house arrest.
This was not supposed to be a topic. And I appeal to all of you not to allow our neighbors to use our country as a proxy in showing each other’s muscles. The case law is clear – whether we like it or not, that’s another topic. However, in 2019, the Supreme Court made a decision by which the then person who was captured as a result of an international warrant from Serbia in extradition custody was released. Why this judge does such court gymnastics, engineering, that is another analysis, Mickoski said.
If Blerim Ramadani’s whereabouts are known, Mickoski states that “the question is not where he is, but why he was decided to be under house arrest” and that it is “a question that should be considered very seriously.
As for the person Blerim Ramadani, I can say the following. This is not the first case. The first case happened in 2016, and the second case in 2019. This is the third case that I am aware of. You asked me if I have information about where he is, I know where he is not. He is not under house arrest. Now the question is why it was decided to be under house arrest. Because the decision in 2019 of the Supreme Court is very clear – when the person who was in extradition detention at the time was released. Why does this judge, who in the past is known for many controversial court decisions, including the one about thugs and beaters from MNAV, make a decision that suspends what is called judicial practice and over-synchronizes the decision of the higher court, which is the Supreme Court, that is a question that should be considered very seriously, said Mickoski, answering journalist’s questions after visiting the University Clinic for Digestive Surgery.
Comments are closed for this post.