Let’s not allow our neighbours to show their muscles with us, I don’t accept explanations in front of anyone,” Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated regarding the Ramadani case. He was responding to a request from official Belgrade for an explanation of how Blerim Ramadani was able to evade house arrest.

This was not supposed to be a topic. And I appeal to all of you not to allow our neighbors to use our country as a proxy in showing each other’s muscles. The case law is clear – whether we like it or not, that’s another topic. However, in 2019, the Supreme Court made a decision by which the then person who was captured as a result of an international warrant from Serbia in extradition custody was released. Why this judge does such court gymnastics, engineering, that is another analysis, Mickoski said.

If Blerim Ramadani’s whereabouts are known, Mickoski states that “the question is not where he is, but why he was decided to be under house arrest” and that it is “a question that should be considered very seriously.