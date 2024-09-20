In response to a journalist’s question about Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s bodyguard being freed from charge for attacking another police officer in front of the “Mosh” bar in Skopje in February of this year, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, stated that the police officer in question was suspended from work, an investigation was launched, and the appropriate public prosecutor for that particular case decided that the officer should be freed from charge.

The act was submitted within the framework of the disciplinary procedure conducted in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the disciplinary commission determined that there are no conditions for the official in question to be sanctioned within the framework of the disciplinary procedure conducted in the ministry. This means that after the procedure within the framework of the public prosecutor’s office has been completed, the procedure within the framework of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has also been completed in the manner in which it was completed,” Toshkovski said.

According to “Sloboden Pechat”, the Ministry of the Interior’s explanation for the incident reveals that Ivica Bisovski, Hristijan Mickoski’s bodyguard, is exonerated since the policeman who was beaten in front of the “Mosh” cafe did not wish to pursue legal action against him.

Earlier, during a press conference, the opposition SDSM claimed that Panče Toškovski, the minister of internal affairs, had personally absolved Bisovski of any involvement for the event.

