The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski emphasized at today’s briefing with journalists that he is convinced that the announced referendum will succeed and that the citizens will recognize its importance. He said that regardless of the outcome of the referendum VMRO-DPMNE will not support the constitutional amendments for the inclusion of Bulgarians.

There are two dilemmas before us, what if the referendum, which should be mandatory, fails, and the second is that we don’t have a problem with Berlin or Paris, but we have a problem with Sofia, because without defining history according to their facts, we will neither start the negotiations nor progress on the path to EU membership. No one in the EU can guarantee us that Bulgaria will not continue with its veto policy. Hence, the only way is to cancel the bilateral agreement, which contains a clause or a word for its cancellation. A poisonous tree bears poisonous fruit. On the other hand, we are ready to negotiate a new agreement with Bulgaria without assimilation content, Mickoski said.

He is convinced that the referendum will succeed, which requires national Macedonian conviction, but also the support of all citizens of Macedonia, Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs… because the Macedonian identity is directly attacked.