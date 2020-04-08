The government introduced a regime for movement of people with disability during the curfew. They can go outside between 7 pm and 8 pm on weekdays and between 11 am and 1 pm on weekends.

The government also decided on the requirements that meet the criteria of the public call for loans from the the special credit fund in order to reduce the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The Government instructed the Development Bank of Macedonia to conclude loan agreements with creditors who meet the requirements and criteria for interest-free loans. According to the information of the Development Bank, out of the processed requests, the conditions were met by 136 companies with 1,737 employees, and they are granted interest-free loans in the total amount of 1,263,079 euros.