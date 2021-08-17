The Greek public is pleasantly surprised that Macedonia is ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan. They also praise the readiness of both Albania and Kosovo.

They have already arrived in Albania and Kosovo, and they are expected to arrive in Macedonia any moment now. Unlike our country, Greece, which is also a NATO member, will accept only a few refugees.

“Macedonia will accept Afghan civilians”; “Zaev: Macedonia will accept Afghan civilians”; “Macedonia and Albania ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan”; “Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia open the doors for Afghan refugees”, are some of the headlines of the Greek media.



Macedonia has expressed readiness to accept the US request to admit Afghan civilians. The Prime Minister of the country Zoran Zaev said that Macedonia informed the United States that it is prepared to help rescue citizens from Afghanistan, writes the Greek news agency ANA-MPA.