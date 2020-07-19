Country by country comparisons show Macedonia as by far the worst affected country in the region as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

Even though Macedonia does a middling job in testing its citizens, it has far more dead and infected citizens per million. In the infection rate, Macedonia has 4,094 patients per million, while the second worst country in the region, Kosovo, has 3,010. As for the death rate, Macedonia has 189 dead per million, almost three times more than the second worst affected country Bosnia with 72.

That’s taking Macedonian population data at face value with a little over two million residents, going by the 2002 census. In reality, it is widely expected that the number of actual residents is far lower, making the impact of the virus per million even worse.