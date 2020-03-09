The registration for Macedonian citizens working and living abroad to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12 ends at midnight on Wednesday (March 11). According to the State Election Commission (SEC) data, so far 4,299 Macedonian citizens from many parts of the world have registered to vote.

It is unclear at this time whether diaspora voting will be held at all if it is known that at least 6,540 Macedonian citizens need to register to vote in order to organize elections abroad. Under Macedonian law, about 6,540 votes were won by the MP who received the least votes in the last parliamentary elections.

So far the largest number of people registered to vote is in Melbourne – 468 and Venice – 462.

However, voting in Venice is also uncertain as residents of the city and 14 other provinces in Italy are on lockdown due to the coronavirus.